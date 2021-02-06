Company briefs

Thai Beverage

Thai Beverage has confirmed it is looking to spin off and list its brewery unit BeerCo on the main board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

In a regulatory filing yesterday morning, the beer and liquor giant said it has received a no-objection letter from SGX for the listing of nearly 20 per cent of BeerCo.

BeerCo has three breweries in Thailand as well as an interest in a network of 26 breweries in Vietnam.

Its business includes the production, distribution and sales of beer - including the Chang and Bia Saigon brands.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

PayPal

PayPal Holdings will wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, the company said in a statement yesterday.

San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.

PayPal was a payment option on many Indian applications and websites, such as travel and ticketing service MakeMyTrip, entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow and food delivery service Swiggy.

REUTERS

Amazon

Amazon on Thursday confirmed plans to install artificial intelligence-imbued cameras in its delivery vehicles, describing it as part of an initiative to keep drivers safe.

The cameras are designed to watch the road and the driver, noting concerns as well as good practices, according to a tutorial video.

Word of Amazon watching over delivery drivers with smart cameras was met with concerns about privacy and the potential for unfairly harsh scrutiny by the company.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE