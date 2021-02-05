Company briefs

Shell

Shell's profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide, though the company's retail network and trading business helped cushion the blow.

The Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit slumped 71 per cent to US$4.8 billion (S$6.4 billion) as its oil and gas production and profits from refining crude into fuels dropped sharply.

In a sign of confidence, however, Shell said it planned to raise its dividend in the first quarter of this year.

REUTERS

SingPost

Singapore Post yesterday announced an operating profit of $26 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31. This represented a 38 per cent decline year on year, but a 41 per cent increase from the second quarter of financial year 2021.

Its third-quarter revenue was $351 million, down 1 per cent year on year but up 1 per cent quarter on quarter.

Revenue from domestic post and parcel e-commerce, however, was up on both a yearly and quarterly basis to $20 million.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

F&N

Beverage maker F&N saw its net profit rise 13.7 per cent to $45.1 million for the first quarter ended Dec 31 (before exceptional items), on the back of improved savings generated from cost-cutting measures.

Revenue for the quarter fizzled down 1.3 per cent to $496.5 million, largely impacted by weak volumes in soft drinks as well as publishing and printing, it said in a business update yesterday.

All of F&N's core markets recorded sales declines, particularly in Malaysia.

THE BUSINESS TIMES