Company briefs

SK Hynix

SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, posted a 298 per cent jump in fourth-quarter profit, ahead of expectations, as a better-than-expected rise in chip shipments offset lower chip prices.

The company also forecasts solid demand this year, saying that demand for server and mobile Dram products - which go into devices - will remain high with global companies investing in new data centres and with brisk 5G smartphone shipments.

But supplies are expected to fall short of demand as the industry will see limited supply increase, the company said yesterday.

REUTERS

CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts' distribution per stapled security for the second half of last year declined by 29.2 per cent to 3.44 cents, from 4.86 cents a year ago.

Gross revenue was down 36.5 per cent to $65.5 million for the six months ended Dec 31 last year, from $103.1 million the year before.

Meanwhile, net property income sank 46.2 per cent to $39.6 million for the same period, from $73.6 million a year ago.

The managers said the Covid-19 crisis has severely affected its hospitality and conference businesses.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Dr Martens

Classic boot brand Dr Martens said it has priced its initial public offering at 370 pence a share, giving it a market value of £3.7 billion (S$6.7 billion) as it began trading yesterday.

It will sell an additional 52.5 million shares on top of the initial 350 million shares sold, following heavy demand that saw the offer eight times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement.

The listing will land a huge profit for majority owner Permira, which bought Dr Martens in 2014 for just €380 million euros (S$612 million).

REUTERS