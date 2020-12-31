Company briefs

Eagle Hospitality Trust

The proposed manager change for the beleaguered Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) fell through yesterday after unit holders voted against one of the four inter-conditional resolutions tabled at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The EGM was convened for the appointment and confirmation of SCCPRE Hospitality Reit Management as the new Reit manager.

EHT is a stapled trust comprising Eagle Hospitality Reit and the currently dormant Eagle Hospitality Business Trust.

Keppel Reit

The manager of Keppel Reit has appointed Ms Shirley Ng as deputy chief executive with effect from tomorrow, it said on Tuesday.

Ms Ng is Keppel Reit's head of investments. She first joined the manager in June 2018 and has been instrumental in the Reit's portfolio optimisation strategy, the manager said in a bourse filing.

Before joining the manager, she was a senior vice-president at Alpha Investment Partners, the private fund management arm of Keppel Capital, which is the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation.

LifeBrandz

Catalist-listed lifestyle investor LifeBrandz posted a net loss of $6.7 million for the year ended July 31, widening from a net loss of $3 million a year ago.

Revenue fell 39 per cent year on year to $3.4 million, down from $5.57 million, on the back of lower revenue from its food and beverage (F&B) as well as travel booking services.

LifeBrandz attributed the fall in F&B revenue primarily to the closure of Japanese restaurants Hashida Sushi in Singapore (left) and Sushi Nagai in the United States in April and May, respectively.

