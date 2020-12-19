Company briefs

AIA Singapore

AIA Singapore will extend its free Covid-19 special coverage till the end of June next year, the insurer said yesterday.

Announced earlier this year, the coverage was originally set to last until Dec 31 this year. The insurer said the initiative covers 2.6 million of its customers, employees and their dependants, as well as AIA insurance representatives. AIA noted that about 500 customers who suffered from Covid-19 have received financial help for their medical bills. It said it is "doubling down" on its commitment to help ensure quality healthcare is accessible to all.

Ant Group

Alibaba's Ant Group said yesterday that it had stopped allowing individuals to deposit funds with banks via its online platform Alipay, as regulatory demands to fend off financial risks mount.

Ant has "voluntarily removed" the online deposit products from Alipay "in accordance with the recent regulatory requirements for online deposit services", according to a company statement.

The removal will not impact existing individuals who have already deposited money with banks via Alipay, it added.

Gucci

Fashion label Gucci will open two flagship stores on Alibaba's online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gucci, the profit engine of French group Kering, is one of the most prized names to join the Tmall Luxury Pavilion platform, which was created in 2017 and now boasts more than 200 brands. Gucci's first flagship store, selling fashion and leather goods collections, will open next Monday, the two companies said yesterday.

