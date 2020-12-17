Company briefs

Dyson

Dyson Holdings reported a 17 per cent jump in profit in 2019, a year when the home appliance maker decided to move its headquarters to Singapore from Britain and abandoned efforts to develop an electric car.

The company, best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, made a net income of £711 million (S$1.27 billion) last year, it said in filings in Singapore.

That was after taking a £198 million hit from discontinued operations, including its automobile project. Revenue rose 23 per cent to hit £5.4 billion.

BLOOMBERG

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group cut 10 per cent of the staff at its asset management business this year as it seeks to turn around a unit that has been hit by fund implosions in the wake of the pandemic.

Switzerland's second-largest lender, which oversees 438 billion Swiss francs (S$659 billion) in assets at the fund business, made the reductions as it closed some investment vehicles and wrote down the value of others, Mr Eric Varvel, head of Credit Suisse asset management, said at the bank's investor day.

BLOOMBERG

Keppel Corp

The asset management arm of Keppel Corp has launched a second data centre fund, which will focus on making strategic investments in the "fast-growing" data centre sector in the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Keppel Data Centre Fund II has attracted initial capital commitments from various financial institutional investors, and achieved its first close of more than US$500 million (S$665 million), Keppel Corp said in an exchange filing yesterday.

The fund has a target size of US$1 billion.

THE BUSINESS TIMES