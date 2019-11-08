Company Briefs: SPH Reit

SPH Reit

SPH Reit plans to take a half-stake in a shopping centre in Australia for A$670 million (S$636.5 million), in a deal with Lendlease Real Estate Investments inked yesterday.

Freehold Westfield Marion has three storeys of retail space and five office floors, with 5,270 parking spaces. The Reit manager said it plans to pay for the deal with a mix of proceeds from the August issuance of $300 million of perpetual securities, as well as debt and/or equity fund raising. It will also arrange a bridging loan facility that can be drawn upon to fully fund the acquisition if need be, it added.

According to the manager's bourse filing, the transaction will increase SPH Reit's portfolio weighted average lease expiry, by net lettable area, to 5.1 years, up from 3.2 years as at Aug 31. Also, Australian assets would make up 19.7 per cent of its portfolio value, up from 5.3 per cent.

GIC

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought a 50 per cent stake in a Beijing office building for an undisclosed sum, making it the sole owner post-acquisition.

The 42-storey Grade A building is located in the centre of the Lize Financial Business District, and is the district's tallest building. It stands in Lize Road, a major road within the emerging central business district, said GIC.

The building is connected to an interchange station for key public transport lines, and upcoming infrastructure development in the business district will enhance its accessibility.

Singtel

Singtel will sign an agreement next year to purchase renewable power in Australia, a market that accounts for half of the telecommunications firm's revenue, according to Singtel Group's head of sustainability, Mr Andrew Buay.

The economics of using renewable energy in Australia is on a par with or better than power generated from fossil fuels, Mr Buay said, adding that Singtel is in talks for similar accords in Singapore.

The Australian pact will help the company meet as much as a fifth of the electricity needed to power its wireless networks in the country.

Singtel is collecting data to study how climate change increases costs as governments levy carbon taxes, insurers charge higher premiums and investors demand greener options.

Singtel does have a "big carbon footprint", and its goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2050, said Mr Buay.

