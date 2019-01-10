Company Briefs: Allen & Gledhill

Allen & Gledhill

One of Singapore's oldest law firms, Allen & Gledhill (A&G), has announced a strategic alliance with leading Indonesian law firm Soemadipradja & Taher (S&T).

Established in 1902, A&G has an associate firm in Malaysia, Rahmat Lim & Partners, as well as an office in Myanmar, A&G (Myanmar).

S&T, established in 1991, is one of Indonesia's largest independent full-service law firms and is consistently ranked in the top tiers of legal publications and directories.

Both firms said they will work together to offer integrated and holistic legal solutions comprising the best of Singapore and Indonesian law expertise.

They also announced that Mr Oene J. Marseille has recently joined A&G as partner (Foreign Law). Mr Oene is native Dutch, proficient in Dutch, Bahasa Indonesia, English, French and German, and has spent over 18 years in Jakarta. He will work closely with S&T to further expand the capabilities of the two law firms.

Ms Christina Ong, co-chairman and senior partner of A&G, said the alliance will greatly benefit clients who have established, or are intending to establish, businesses or operations in Indonesia as well as Indonesian clients looking at opportunities in the region.

Mr Rahmat Soemadipradja, senior partner of S&T, said both firms will work together to provide holistic and seamless service that their clients have come to expect.

PAL Network

Singapore-based insurtech start-up PAL Network has signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) and Allianz Malaysia to develop proof-of-concept (POC) using its blockchain technology for new smart contract-based insurance products.

Under one MOU, PAL Network will help facilitate underwriting and creation of new insurance products on smart contracts for Toyota Tsusho, the trading arm of the Toyota group. These will serve local markets within South-east Asia. "PAL Network looks forward to deepening its influence beyond Singapore, starting with Toyota Tsusho employees in South-east Asia," said PAL Network CEO and founder Val Yap in a statement yesterday.

Its other MOU with insurer Allianz Malaysia will see PAL Network implementing POC on new protection coverage with automated claims for the Malaysian market.

Separately, PAL Network has launched its own blockchain protocol at the end of last year. The protocol will have personalised, pay-as-you-go microinsurance products. It will also launch a B2B insurer's dashboard for insurers on Jan 14.