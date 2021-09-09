Company Brief: ByteDance

ByteDance

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with Wall Street banks to borrow more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion) to refinance its debt, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The company plans to take advantage of the low interest rates now to repay its debt, one of the people said, adding that terms and the loan size are still subject to changes.

ByteDance had been exploring a public listing in the beginning of this year, sources said. In April, it called those plans off.

REUTERS

TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX, which provides digital customer experience services, has filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, with an offering of American depositary shares.

The amount to be raised was not disclosed.

In its prospectus, the company said it partners clients in fast-growing new-economy sectors and traditional blue-chip companies undergoing digital transformation. In particular, Facebook and Airbnb account for the largest share of its revenue pie - at 60 per cent last year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

AirAsia Group

AirAsia Group posted a smaller loss in the second quarter amid a jump in revenue, even as an enhanced lockdown dampened sales during an ongoing slump in travel.

Revenue was 160 per cent higher at RM370 million (S$120 million), boosted by cargo revenues. Under its digital arm, revenue from its logistics business tripled while fintech unit revenue was 56 per cent higher.

Net loss for April-June was 41.6 per cent lower at RM580 million, compared with a loss of RM992 million a year ago.

THE BUSINESS TIMES