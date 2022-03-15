Companies in S'pore still gauging impact of sanctions

Companies in Singapore are still assessing the impact of the Ukraine war and how sanctions against Russia could affect their operations and contractual obligations.

Several industry and business associations said that it may yet be some time before firms have a fuller picture of how they are impacted by the sanctions imposed by Singapore and other countries on Russia.

Earlier this month, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave more details regarding the sanctions enacted in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

These include banning export of certain goods such as electronics to Russia, as well as prohibiting banks and other financial institutions here from doing business with four Russian banks.

The measures apply to exported and re-exported goods from Singapore, including trans-shipment and transit goods.

Items affected by export control measures include all items in Singapore's Military Goods List as well as integrated circuits, high-power or high-voltage direct current power supplies, digital signal processors, radiation hardened electronic computers and mobile telecommunications interception equipment.

Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chief executive Lam Yi Young said in response to queries last week that Singapore companies doing business with Russian entities will be impacted both by Singapore's sanctions on Russia as well as the Russian government's measures on corporate deals with companies from "unfriendly countries".

"Singapore companies are urged to exercise caution in their business dealings with Russian entities and seek legal advice as needed," he said.

The chamber is working to support its member companies by addressing specific questions or focusing on particular areas of assistance, Mr Lam added.

Mr Alexander Svinin, trade representative of Russia in Singapore, told The Straits Times in an e-mail reply that there are hundreds of Russian entrepreneurs who have business relations with Singapore, and numerous Singapore companies also conduct business in Russia.

He declined to comment specifically on how Singapore's export controls would impact firms operating here, citing the need for more time to evaluate the effect of the sanctions imposed.

Singapore's trade in goods with Russia was around $5 billion last year and its top exports to Russia were in electronics and apparatus. The Republic's top imports from Russia were in petroleum oils and metals.

Singapore's exports to Russia and Ukraine are about 0.1 per cent of its total exports, while imports from the two countries account for about 0.8 per cent of Singapore's total imports.

Mr Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, said that the association is still gathering feedback from industry partners, but has not ascertained any immediate or significant impact at the moment. It will continue to monitor the situation closely, he added.

Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) chief executive Sia Kheng Yok said last Friday that the Ukraine crisis has disrupted the recovery of the global aviation industry, with the closure of air space over the war zone and elsewhere, which has necessitated changes to airline networks, re-routing and cancellation of flight routes.

"Companies here are still assessing the impact of the crisis and sanctions on their customers, supply chains and contractual obligations," he said, noting that the diverse array of aviation and aerospace companies in Singapore have to consider the sanctions imposed not only by the Republic but also other countries.

The restrictions will directly impact the likes of airlines and providers of aerospace materials, as well as aircraft and engine manufacturers, as they are part of the global supply chain, he said.