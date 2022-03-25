Commodity traders flag plunging market liquidity

LONDON • Whipsawing commodity prices and eye-watering margin calls are forcing traders to reduce their activity, driving liquidity out of markets and exacerbating price swings, according to some of the world's biggest trading houses.

"We're seeing clearly that liquidity in terms of being able to find buyers and sellers in distressed or highly volatile markets is becoming less," Mr Huw Jenkins, chairman and chief executive of Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, said at the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Engelhart has halved its positions over the past six or seven months, he added.

The company is not alone.

As commodities swing wildly, traders and industrial players are struggling to keep up with massive cash requirements to back up their positions or put on new ones, which is squeezing participants out of the market.

The drop in liquidity is exacerbating volatility when prices do move.

European natural gas prices increased by as much as 34 per cent on Wednesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to demand rouble payments for the fuel.

It was just the latest example of the wild price swings spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It's simply a general concern across the marketplace that we're losing participation," said Vitol Group chief executive Russell Hardy.

"Capital generally across the market is thinly spread and can't do as much as it might have been able to do a year ago because the cost of doing business has increased."

The surging volatility may increase as some participants get stopped out of derivatives positions and it becomes more expensive to put on new ones.

Several trading house executives also said there has been a noticeable shift towards companies placing over-the-counter commodities hedges and bets through banks, rather than on exchanges.