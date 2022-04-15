Commodities trader Trafigura not taking on new oil, gas business in Russia

Singapore-headquartered global commodities trader Trafigura has decided not to take on any new oil and gas business in Russia, the company told The Straits Times late on Wednesday.

It also said it had significantly reduced its oil trade with Russia since the country invaded Ukraine.

"We have legal obligations under pre-existing term offtake agreements for oil and oil products entered into prior to the war, and we continue to comply with these requirements and with all applicable sanctions and regulations," a spokesman said.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure we comply in full with applicable regulations and sanctions, and we continue to engage with customers and governments to understand their requirements and provide the commodities and energy they need in severely disrupted commodities markets."

Trafigura's announcement came after Ukraine's economic adviser Oleg Ustenko was reported to have written to four of the biggest commodities traders - Vitol, Glencore, Gunvor and Trafigura - at the end of last month, demanding that they cease trading Russian crude and oil-related products, as proceeds were going towards the purchase of weapons and missiles.

Russian exports of energy to Europe alone are currently estimated to be providing Moscow with €800 million (S$1.2 billion) a day and have allowed the country to record a current account surplus, according to data from think-tank Bruegel. While the United States has banned Russian energy products, physical exports from Russia continue to reach global markets and many European countries are still allowing imports from it.

Singapore has imposed its own suite of targeted financial sanctions on Russian entities. Earlier this week, Vitol said it would stop trading Russia-origin crude and oil products by the year end.

Trafigura, one of the world's largest independent traders, which repeated its condemnation of the war in Ukraine, also told ST that it had yet to complete the review of its minority stake in a multibillion-dollar Russian Arctic oil project backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trafigura's passive, minority, non-operational 10 per cent stake in the Vostok Oil project was acquired in late December 2020 and since the acquisition, no further monies have been paid," the spokesman said, adding that the company had not received any dividends or similar payments from its shareholding in Vostok Oil.

The project cost is estimated to be US$140 billion (S$190 billion), said consultancy Rystad Energy.

The war and sanctions on Russia have already led many Western buyers of Russian crude such as Shell to stop new spot purchases.

But India and Turkey have made up for some of the slack while purchases by China continue.

Ms Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, which tracks the global energy market, said: "I don't see China or India voluntarily halting Russian oil or gas imports... The governments have not taken a political stand along (with) the Nato allies, and there is no question of their companies backing out of importing from Russia."