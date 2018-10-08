ComfortDelGro teams up with Finnish start-up MaaS Global to offer multi-modal transport app

SINGAPORE - Transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp is partnering Finland’s MaaS Global to launch a new service which aims to bring together all means of transport – taxi, bus, train, car rental and even bicycles.

Called Whim, the soon-to-be-launched app gives commuters instant access to a variety of transport services based on subscription – essentially acting as the “Netflix of transport”, ComfortDelGro said on Monday (Oct 8).

“It has already revolutionised the way commuting is done in Finland, Belgium, Netherlands and the UK – and has now set its sights on Singapore,” the company said in a statement.

Whim users can choose the pay-as-you-go option or opt for a subscription plan where they will not need to worry about ticketing and payments. They can transit from a train or bus, hop into a taxi, and choose to end off with a bicycle if they wish to.

In Britain, for instance, users of the Whim app can choose a £349 a month subscription that gives them unlimited access to taxis, car rentals and public transport.

Said Mr Ang Wei Neng, chief executive of ComfortDelGro Singapore Taxi Business: “We are pleased to collaborate with MaaS Global so that our commuters will have another channel to book from Singapore’s largest taxi fleet.

“The integration of various forms of transport services into a single mobility application provides a seamless digital offering for our customers to enhance their travel experience.”

MaaS Global co-founder, Mr Kaj Pyyhtiä, said: “We are proud to start our operations in Singapore with the most progressive partners. We feel that this is the perfect way to enter the Asian markets and make mobility-as-a-service available in the region.”