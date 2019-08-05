ComfortDelGro enters prime mover leasing business in tie-up with logistics start-up Haulio

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro is moving into the heavy vehicle leasing business with the addition of five prime movers to its rental fleet. The five prime movers have been leased out to Haulio, a logistics tech start-up that ComfortDelGro invested in through its US$100 million (S$138 million) corporate venture capital fund.

Haulio connects container haulage companies, clients and drivers on a single platform for better data standardisation, efficiency and collaboration. With the latest tie-up with ComfortDelGro, Haulio will now be able to offer hauliers prime movers for on-demand rental and port-related jobs such as Inter-Terminal Transfers. Hauliers will no longer need to keep spare capacities of prime movers, allowing them to save on operational costs.

ComfortDelGro group chief executive Yang Ban Seng said: "Given the similarities in vehicle fleet operations between container and passenger transportation, we believe this tie-up with Haulio will enable us to expand beyond passenger transport and into adjacent disciplines such as smart logistics."

The company's car rental and leasing arm, ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car (CRAC), has taken delivery of the first two units, a Volvo FM and an UD Quon, while the remaining two units of Volvo FM and one unit of UD Quon will be delivered by the end of the year. Depending on demand, more prime movers may be added to the rental fleet in the future.

The prime mover rental service is in beta testing and is expected to go live in September. Haulio's platform has over 80 per cent of Singapore's hauliers on board with an outreach of over 2,000 trucks to date.