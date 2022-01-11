ComfortDelGro acquiring 90% stake in medical transport firm for $8.5m

Transport operator ComfortDelGro said yesterday that its subsidiary ComfortDelGro MedCare (CDG MedCare) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with vendors Neo Lay Kim and Ng Chew Chuah to acquire a 90 per cent stake in Ming Chuan Transportation for $8.5 million.

Founded in 2004, Ming Chuan Transportation provides transport services for passengers with limited mobility, with a fleet of 76 specialised vehicles.

The acquisition will allow CDG MedCare to expand its specialised medical escort and transport services for seniors and people with mobility needs, said ComfortDelGro.

Upon completion of the acquisition, CDG MedCare will have a total fleet of 92 vehicles, cementing its position as the largest wheelchair transport service provider in Singapore, the company added.

CDG MedCare chief executive Lim Tien Hock said the opportunity comes at a time when there is growing demand for transport services for mobility-impaired passengers and senior citizens, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With this acquisition, we are confident that we can reach more passengers with mobility issues and better serve them with our dedicated and trained staff," he said.

The total consideration payable for the transaction is $8,459,640, of which $8,036,640 is payable on completion.

The balance amount will be paid to Ms Neo and Mr Ng upon expiry of a 12-month period from the completion of the transaction, provided there are no claims against them as at the expiry of the period, said ComfortDelGro.

The total consideration will be fully satisfied in cash and funded through internal resources. It was arrived at on a "willing buyer and willing seller" basis, taking into account the net book value of the business and assets of Ming Chuan Transportation, among other factors, the company added.

The transaction is expected to be completed on Jan 24, said ComfortDelGro.

Upon its completion, CDG MedCare and Ms Neo will hold 90 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, of the issued capital of Ming Chuan Transportation, and it will become an indirect subsidiary of ComfortDelGro.

The transaction is not expected to have material impact on ComfortDelGro's net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31 this year.

ComfortDelGro shares last closed at $1.36, down three cents, or 2.7 per cent, last Friday before the announcement.

THE BUSINESS TIMES