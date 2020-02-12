Collins Aerospace opens innovation hub in Changi

A unit of New York-listed United Technologies Corporation has opened an innovation hub here.

The 10,000 sq ft facility in Changi will develop and standardise advanced digital and automation technologies for the company's maintenance, repair and overhaul, and manufacturing operations.

The hub is expected to add more than 40 new jobs at Collins Aerospace in disciplines such as robotics and automation engineering, software development and data science.

It will also house one of its three centres of excellence that are focused on advancing additive manufacturing capabilities.

Collins Aerospace has committed to deliver more than 40 proof-of-concepts from the facility over the next five years. These are expected to evolve into new product and enhanced service offerings for its aerospace customers.

"The innovation hub will play a critical role in helping Collins Aerospace evolve... by combining data science with state-of-the-art robotic and automation technology, to enhance customer connectivity," said Mr Bob Butz, general manager and vice-president of global repair services at the firm.

"This is a significant step towards creating a more seamless travel experience for the flying public."

Collins Aerospace announced on Monday that it has entered into a 12-year agreement to support Singapore Airlines' (SIA) fleet of Boeing B-787 aircraft through Collins' Dispatch flight hour programme.

The programme provides high-performance avionics and communications assets to customers around the world.

The deal gives SIA access to on-site spares, maintenance services such as upgrades, Collins Aerospace's worldwide 787 asset pools and technical assistance.

Mr Craig Bries, vice-president and general manager of avionics service and support for Collins Aerospace, said: "With thousands of aircraft covered globally, Dispatch is a proven, cost-effective solution for our customers, reducing or eliminating the need for a spares inventory, delivering quality repairs and improving aircraft availability."

THE BUSINESS TIMES