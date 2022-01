Coffee and crypto tips on the menu at Thai cafe

NAKHON RATCHASIMA • A cafe in north-east Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cakes.

Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, sipping nervously on iced coffee - part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried.

"It's exciting for me to be here because I get to meet people who share the same interests," said 35-year-old crypto trader Detnarong Satianphut.

"We (traders) get to exchange information because in the trading world, we are coming up against millions of people."

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining momentum in Thailand, with as much as 251 billion baht (S$10.2 billion) in digital assets traded in November last year, according to the latest official data.

Last month, Thailand said it would start to regulate the use of digital assets as payments, warning of potential risks to financial stability and the overall economic system.

HIP cafe, which has been around since 2013, got its crypto makeover in 2020. Since then, according to staff, its customers have doubled.

Manager Oakkharawat Yongsakuljinda said the cafe provides alternative investment opportunities for people in the surrounding Nakhon Ratchasima province.

It offers free investment consulting and is planning on starting its own cryptocurrency coin.

Its customers say trading in the cafe offers them the best chance of success in a volatile market, in which the most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit six-month lows last week.

"Having so many screens helps a lot... We immediately know and get to analyse crashing factors and whether we should buy," said 23-year-old trader Apakon Putnok.

REUTERS