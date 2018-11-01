Co-working company WeWork opens 3 new S'pore offices

Co-working giant WeWork has opened three new offices here to bring its Singapore presence to nine locations with 4,000 members.

The offices are at Suntec Tower 5, City House and 8 Cross Street.

WeWork Suntec Tower 5 spans the 17th and 18th floors of Suntec City with 700 desks. WeWork has four floors with 600 desks at City House in Robinson Road, and 1,200 desks across four floors at 8 Cross Street.

"We are excited to welcome WeWork to Suntec City," said Mr Chan Kong Leong, chief executive of ARA Trust Management (Suntec), the manager of Suntec real estate investment trust.

"We are confident that WeWork will be a game-changer in accelerating the future of work within Suntec City's diverse business ecosystem, bringing along a fresh injection of vibrancy and dynamism," he added.

WeWork said in a statement that the expansion will enable more enterprises and start-ups to join.

"Our growing presence in Singapore is testament to WeWork's commitment to reshaping the future of work, empowering our members to grow and thrive, while creating tangible economic value in the markets that we operate in," said Mr Turochas Fuad, managing director of WeWork South-east Asia.

He added that 25 per cent of its members have upgraded their spaces since the company opened its first WeWork location in Beach Road in December last year.

New locations are also slated to open in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila by the year end.