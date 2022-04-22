CNOOC defies weak market to soar in Shanghai trading debut

SHANGHAI • China's CNOOC saw its stock surge as much as 44 per cent in its Shanghai debut yesterday, defying overall market weakness, as investors sought safety in the oil giant amid high energy prices and quickening inflation.

The company's A-shares started trading 20 per cent higher than the offer price.

But the Shanghai Stock Exchange almost immediately imposed a 30-minute trading suspension when the price hit the upper limit of the daily allowable band for new main-board listings, citing abnormal fluctuation.

The stock trimmed gains to finish at 13.79 yuan, up 28 per cent.

CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 2.7 per cent after surging as much as 4.3 per cent.

"CNOOC is being chased by investors who are seeking shelters in big caps with relatively low valuation and high dividends," said Mr Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group.

"The stock also whets market appetite at a time when oil prices are climbing and inflation accelerating."

The Shanghai debut came after CNOOC was delisted in October by the New York Stock Exchange after the US government added the firm to a trade blacklist citing suspected connections to China's military.

CNOOC said it had operated in accordance with local laws.

Its state-backed peers PetroChina and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) are already listed in Shanghai.

China's largest offshore oil producer raised 28.08 billion yuan (S$5.95 billion) in the country's 11th-biggest public stock offering. It said it would use the proceeds to fund one gas and seven oilfield projects in China and overseas, and to replenish capital.

The debut was the largest in China and the fourth largest globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"CNOOC represents historic investment opportunities due to high oil prices, low valuation, and consistent high dividend yields," wrote analyst Chen Shuxian at Cinda Securities, adding that CNOOC's market cap has potential to double over the next few years.

CNOOC started trading in Shanghai against a backdrop of a bleak stock market that has witnessed an increasing number of stocks dipping below initial public offering (IPO) prices.

A third of the roughly 100 companies newly listed this year in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell below offer prices on debut, data from East Money Information shows.

Some, including chipmaker Vanchip Tianjin Technology and electronics firm Rigol Technologies, tumbled more than 30 per cent.

Such debuts - in sharp contrast with the first-day pop that once featured in China's stock markets - reflect the result of IPO reforms, as well as bearish investor sentiment.

China's tough Covid-19 measures at a time of heightened geopolitical risk are also roiling its stock markets, sending the main benchmark index down 18 per cent so far this year.

An analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguang said many stocks that slump on debut are small caps with lofty valuations, whereas CNOOC was priced modestly.

