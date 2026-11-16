CNMC Goldmine shares plunge as gold falls below US$4,000

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shares of CNMC Goldmine are down nearly 30% in the past month.

SINGAPORE - Shares of CNMC Goldmine Holdings plunged on Nov 16, extending recent losses as gold prices dipped below US$4,000 an ounce following a sell-off in the precious metal.

The mainboard-listed mining stock sank nearly 11% to 85 cents at the midday trading break on Nov 16, bringing its losses to about 20.56% over the past five trading sessions and almost 30% over the past month.

About 5.5 million shares changed hands during the morning trading session on Nov 16.

Spot gold, meanwhile, fell 0.24% to US$3,872 (S$4,990) an ounce, as signs that the US Federal Reserve could raise rates weighed on sentiment. This came ahead of remarks by Fed chair Kevin Warsh at a Nov 16 US conference that could offer further clues on the direction of interest rates.

Gold has fallen nearly 6% since the start of the year, as elevated US Treasury yields and a stronger greenback dampened demand for the precious metal.

CNMC’s net profit rose 17.8% to US$18.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from US$15.8 million a year earlier.

The Singapore-headquartered gold and base metals producer, which operates in Kelantan, Malaysia, generated US$65.2 million in revenue for first half of 2026, up 23.4% from a year earlier, driven by higher gold, silver and zinc prices.

Revenue from gold produced at its carbon-in-leach plant at its flagship Sokor mine increased 32% to US$49.8 million.

Revenue from gold produced at its flagship Sokor mine’s carbon-in-leach plant rose 32% to US$49.8 million, even as production fell 6% to 11,105 ounces.

Including gold produced from lead concentrate at its flotation plant, which is used primarily to recover base metals, the company generated total revenue of US$56.7 million from gold in the first half of 2026, a 27.4% increase from a year earlier.

Still, CNMC’s all-in production cost is about US$2000 per ounce, so margins would still be intact even if gold retreats further.