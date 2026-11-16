Straitstimes.com header logo

CNMC Goldmine shares plunge as gold falls below US$4,000

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shares of CNMC Goldmine are down nearly 30% in the past month.

Shares of CNMC Goldmine are down nearly 30% in the past month.

PHOTO: CNMC GOLDMINE

avatar-alt

Timothy Goh

SINGAPORE - Shares of CNMC Goldmine Holdings plunged on Nov 16, extending recent losses as gold prices dipped below US$4,000 an ounce following a sell-off in the precious metal.

The mainboard-listed mining stock sank nearly 11% to 85 cents at the midday trading break on Nov 16, bringing its losses to about 20.56% over the past five trading sessions and almost 30% over the past month.

About 5.5 million shares changed hands during the morning trading session on Nov 16.

Spot gold, meanwhile, fell 0.24% to US$3,872 (S$4,990) an ounce, as signs that the US Federal Reserve could raise rates weighed on sentiment. This came ahead of remarks by Fed chair Kevin Warsh at a Nov 16 US conference that could offer further clues on the direction of interest rates.

Gold has fallen nearly 6% since the start of the year, as elevated US Treasury yields and a stronger greenback dampened demand for the precious metal.

CNMC’s net profit rose 17.8% to US$18.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from US$15.8 million a year earlier.

The Singapore-headquartered gold and base metals producer, which operates in Kelantan, Malaysia, generated US$65.2 million in revenue for first half of 2026, up 23.4% from a year earlier, driven by higher gold, silver and zinc prices.

Revenue from gold produced at its carbon-in-leach plant at its flagship Sokor mine increased 32% to US$49.8 million.

Revenue from gold produced at its flagship Sokor mine’s carbon-in-leach plant rose 32% to US$49.8 million, even as production fell 6% to 11,105 ounces.

Including gold produced from lead concentrate at its flotation plant, which is used primarily to recover base metals, the company generated total revenue of US$56.7 million from gold in the first half of 2026, a 27.4% increase from a year earlier.

Still, CNMC’s all-in production cost is about US$2000 per ounce, so margins would still be intact even if gold retreats further.

More on this topic
Financial institutions eye Asian gold hubs like Singapore: DBS survey
Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally
See more on

Gold

Singapore companies

Commodity market

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.