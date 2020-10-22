CMT gets new name on Nov 3 after merger; DPU for CCT falls

The trust scheme for the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) came into effect yesterday.

CCT unit holders will now receive payments comprising 25.9 cents in cash and 0.72 new CMT units for each CCT one held by next Wednesday. CCT is then expected to delist at 9am on Nov 3, while CMT will be renamed CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on the same day.

CMT's manager said yesterday that the trust's expanded investment mandate is also in effect.

This allows the real estate investment trust to invest in commercial properties, including those used for retail and/or office purposes, mainly in Singapore.

Separately yesterday, CCT reported distribution per unit fell by 9.1 per cent to two cents for its third quarter ended Sept 30 while gross revenue was down 8.7 per cent to $94.7 million.

Full-quarter contributions from the Main Airport Centre acquired in September last year and higher contributions from Gallileo and CapitaGreen were offset by reduced gross revenue from the other Singapore properties due to renovations, lower occupancies and rental assistance for tenants in view of Covid-19, the manager said. Net property income fell 9.9 per cent on the year to $73.1 million. Distributable income declined 8.6 per cent to $77.5 million.

CCT suspended trading on Monday. CMT units closed down 0.5 per cent to $1.91 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES