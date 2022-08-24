Close to six in 10 SMEs in Singapore with enough cash to last them less than six months: Study

SINGAPORE - Close to six in 10, or 58 per cent, of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore said their existing cash flow can sustain them for only less than six months, a study has found.

This is the second-highest percentage out of five countries surveyed in Asean.

Vietnam came in first, at 65 per cent, while Indonesia stood at 54 per cent. Malaysia saw 46 per cent of SMEs saying so, and Thailand came in last at 43 per cent.

Overall, 54 per cent of SMEs across the five Asean countries indicated that their existing cash flow can sustain their operations for less than six months, the study showed.

Conducted by UOB, Accenture and Dun & Bradstreet, the study was done in the first quarter of this year and had surveyed 1,500 SMEs across five markets in Asean - Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam - to gauge business sentiment across the region.

Mr Lawrence Loh, UOB's head of group business banking, said SMEs in Singapore face new challenges such as high inflation and rising interest rates, and are concerned about the rising costs of raw materials, rent and utilities.

With rising inflation and the possibility of a recession, having over half of Asean's SMEs indicating that their existing cash flow is sufficient to sustain their operations for only less than six months is indeed worrying, said Mr Chiu Wu Hong, tax partner and head of enterprise at KPMG in Singapore.

This is especially concerning for businesses that are cash and labour intensive, such as those in the retail and food and beverage sectors.

But the amount of cash reserves a business should have is largely dependent on the volatility of the industry it operates in, which stage the business is in, and also its goals and strategies, he added.

For example, businesses in oil and gas should ideally maintain a larger cash reserve to help them tide over major fluctuations, such as the prices of products or commodities they trade in.

Those in relatively stable sectors, such as professional services, can likely forecast its future cash flows more accurately and hence reduce the need for them to hold large amounts of free cash on hand, Mr Chiu said.

Being able to sustain a robust cash flow can be difficult for businesses, especially during the Covid-19 period.