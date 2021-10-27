CLCT net property income surges 81.1%

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) saw an 81.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net property income (NPI) for the first nine months of this year to 903.4 million yuan (S$190.5 million), its manager said in a business update yesterday.

This represents CLCT's highest nine-month NPI since listing, said the manager. It attributed the rise to the real estate investment trust's (Reit) retail and business park assets, with each booking 96.7 per cent occupancy for the period.

The positive performance of the retail segment comes on the back of a 100 per cent ownership of Rock Square and strong quarterly improvement in occupancy, as well as lower rental relief granted relative to the previous year.

This segment also saw a year-on-year improvement in sales and traffic, which grew 27.3 per cent and 22.6 per cent, respectively, over the first nine months of the year.

Operating metrics within the retail segment have reflected improvement in consumer sentiment as the normalisation trend maintains its momentum, noted the manager, although the leasing environment remains competitive.

Meanwhile, the business park portfolio benefited from new contributions from the addition of more business parks as well as a 100 per cent return to the office community. The manager said it anticipates favourable leasing demand to continue for CLCT's business parks, having observed positive business confidence on the ground.

