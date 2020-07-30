Citicode announces deal to acquire Livingstone Health

Will a reverse takeover (RTO) finally turn the page on one of the most chequered and troubled companies in recent Singapore Exchange (SGX) history?

And will a healthcare company, which aborted its initial public offering (IPO) last year, now come out of the woods via this reverse merger?

Market watchers will ponder these questions after Citicode - under new owners who had restructured and adopted the new name for the once-troubled Advance SCT - announced a deal which would amount to an RTO of the former Ardmore Medical Group.

On the table is a 500-to-one consolidation - one of the largest in Singapore corporate history - of Citicode's 41.3 billion shares, to be followed by a cash-and-share deal to acquire the rebranded Livingstone Health for at least $47 million.

If Livingstone Health achieves a net profit of at least $4.8 million next year, the total valuation will rise by a further $25 million to $72 million.

On completion of the exercise, Citicode will transfer from the mainboard to the Catalist board, with shareholders of Livingstone Health owning up to 80.5 per cent of the enlarged company.

The medical group, specialising in orthopaedic surgery, aesthetics and pain management, had applied for a Catalist listing in June last year, only to withdraw in August, citing "ongoing developments to its business" and adverse "market conditions".

Surrounding that IPO attempt were questions about the role and dependence on its former founder and executive director Sean Ng.

A patient on whom Dr Ng had carried out a knee operation had died in 2016 after surgical complications.

Ardmore Medical Group has since deconsolidated the practice of Dr Ng.

Under new chief executiveWilson Tay, it added other doctors, acquired a controlling stake in family medicine specialist Phoenix Medical Group and changed its corporate identity from Ardmore Medical.

Advance SCT has had an even more colourful history.

Following the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, it was the subject of complex debt restructuring and lawsuits. In 2012, it was alleged to have breached several listing rules, prompting a reprimand from SGX.

Under its new chairman Teh Wing Kwan, Citicode exited legacy businesses and ventured into mechanical and engineering consultancy services for mission-critical facilities and smart city applications.

Citicode began negotiations late last year to acquire the medical group as a prelude to diversifying into "integrated healthcare and engineering consultancy services".

Trading in shares of Citicode, halted since Monday, will resume today.