Chuck E. Cheese parent is latest US casualty of virus crisis

BENGALURU • Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, making it the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.

The company described the current crisis as the "most challenging" in its history, and said it would use the bankruptcy proceedings to continue talks with stakeholders and landlords, as well as restructure its balance sheet.

CEC listed both assets and liabilities in the range of US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) to US$10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

US and international franchise partners, as well as corporate entities outside the US, are not part of the process, it said.

Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations will continue to re-open as per US government guidelines, CEC added.

As of Wednesday, 266 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurant and arcade venues were reopened, with the company expecting to maintain ongoing operations in the locations throughout the Chapter 11 process.

Texas-based CEC was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2014 in a US$1.3 billion deal, including debt.

CEC has since sought to broaden its appeal beyond children and teenagers, expanding its alcohol offerings for adults.

Last year, the company terminated its earlier decision to merge with Leo Holdings, a blank cheque company.

As of March, CEC and its franchisees operate 612 Chuck E. Cheese and 122 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 US states and 16 foreign countries.

REUTERS