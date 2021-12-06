Market Watch

Choppy markets expected as Omicron situation unfolds, inflation persists

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Inflation, rising interest rates, anaemic economic and jobs recovery, Omicron. The sum of all fears weighed down heavily on the market last week, resulting in volatility not seen since August.

The dismal November jobs report - where US non-farm payrolls increased by a mere 210,000 versus the 546,000 increase in October, combined with the market's expectation of 573,000 - simply added to the wall of worry that investors are already facing from elevated inflation and impending monetary tightening.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 06, 2021, with the headline 'Choppy markets expected as Omicron situation unfolds, inflation persists'. Subscribe
Topics: 