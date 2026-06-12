Chipmaker Kioxia overtakes Toyota as Japan’s most valuable firm as AI mania goes on

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Shares of the Kioxia surged 7.6 per cent on June 12, lifting its market value above 44 trillion yen (S$352 billion) just 18 months after its stock market debut.

TOKYO – Memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings replaced Toyota Motor to become Japan’s largest company by market value, underscoring how the global artificial intelligence boom is reshaping the country’s corporate landscape.

Shares of the Kioxia surged 7.6 per cent on June 12, lifting its market value above 44 trillion yen (S$353 billion) just 18 months after its stock market debut. Automaker Toyota, which earlier briefly lost the top spot to SoftBank Group, closed with a market capitalisation of 43.8 trillion yen. The figures include treasury shares.

The shift highlights investors’ growing preference for semiconductor companies, as demand for chips used in AI data centres has climbed alongside peers worldwide. Kioxia has soared more than 670 per cent in 2026, making it the best performer on the MSCI World Index.

Kioxia’s rise to become Japan’s most valuable company is “symbolic” of a broader shift as global funds pour money into memory-chip makers, said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory. “It may be a bit of an exaggeration to call it an industrial transformation, but it’s a development that certainly gives that impression.”

SoftBank Group became the nation’s most valuable company earlier in June by surpassing Toyota Motor on enthusiasm surrounding plans for OpenAI’s listing. The technology investor has since slipped to fourth place after a broader risk-off sell-off cooled an overheated rally.

Japan’s latest list of top 20 stocks now includes AI-related names such as Murata Manufacturing, which supplies components to AI data centres, and chip-tester maker Advantest.

Kioxia traces its roots to Toshiba’s memory-chip business, which pioneered NAND flash memory technology. The unit was spun off and acquired by a Bain Capital-led group in 2018 and rebranded itself as Kioxia a year later.

In contrast with these AI beneficiaries, Toyota’s shares have steadily lost ground and have underperformed the broad market. The stock has fallen around 17 per cent in 2026 to date as Middle East tensions and higher oil prices weighed on demand for automobiles.

The auto industry also continues to grapple with a costly, complex transition toward electric vehicles and software integration, pressuring growth prospects across the sector. BLOOMBERG