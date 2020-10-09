Chipmaker AMD in advanced talks to buy rival Xilinx in over US$30 billion deal: WSJ

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced talks to buy rival chip maker Xilinx in a deal that could be valued at more than US$30 billion (S$40.7 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday (Oct 8), citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal, which could mark the latest big tie-up in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry, can come together as soon as next week, the newspaper reported.

Both companies could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.