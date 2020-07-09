Chinese IPO's 876% first-day gain shows growing mania for stocks

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - A Chinese initial public offering soared nearly tenfold on its Thursday (July 9) trading debut, the latest sign of euphoria in the nation's US$9.3 trillion (S$12.9 trillion stock market.

QuantumCTek Co, which makes quantum information products, leapt 876 per cent in morning trade from its 36.18 yuan (S$7.20) issue price on China's Star board. If maintained, that would exceed the 614 per cent jump posted on Tuesday by Tinavi Medical Technologies Co. The Star board, which will celebrate its first birthday later this month, has no limits on price moves for a stock's first five days of trading. There's a 44 per cent limit for the rest of China's market on the first day and 10 per cent thereafter.

The frenzied trading comes as stock volume and prices have been rising quickly in China. The market has added more than US$1 trillion of value since June 30, outpacing gains in everywhere else globally, and Chinese investors' margin financing is rising at the fastest pace since 2015.

Chinese stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising 1 per cent as of the midday break to its highest since February 2018.