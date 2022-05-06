Chinese electric car maker Nio wins nod for secondary listing on SGX

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio has received a conditional green light for its proposed secondary listing in Singapore.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has issued the company a conditional eligibility-to-list letter for the listing on its mainboard, Nio said on Friday (May 6).

Nio is primary-listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is proposing to list its Class A ordinary shares with a par value of 0.025 US cents each by way of introduction on the SGX.

The company plans to release an introductory document relating to the listing later this month.

Upon listing on the mainboard, the shares will be fully fungible with its American depositary shares listed on the NYSE, Nio said.

In February, the EV maker announced that it was seeking secondary listings in Singapore and Hong Kong.

According to a prospectus posted on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX), its application for a listing on the SGX was still being reviewed as at Feb 18.

Meanwhile, it made its debut on the HKEX on March 10, a year after it filed for the listing. Nio also listed in Hong Kong by way of introduction.