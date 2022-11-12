Chinese brands outnumber foreign names among Singles Day best-sellers

BEIJING – Chinese consumers clutched their wallets tight in this year’s Singles Day and continued seeking relatively economical home brands over pricier expensive labels, as strict Covid-19 curbs and economic uncertainty weighed on the shopping extravaganza.

From the evening of Oct 31 through Thursday, more than 2,000 items generated sales exceeding 10 million yuan (S$1.9 million) each on the Tmall marketplace, more than half of them Chinese brands, according to data from the platform owned by e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding.

Alibaba said Singles Day sales were in line with 2021, when gross merchandise value rose 8.5 per cent, the lowest since the company started the shopping event in 2009.

For the first time, Alibaba did not announce 2022 sales data.

The shopping festival, which has expanded from a one-day online event into a lengthy spree, is seen as a barometer for consumer sentiment in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Best-sellers this year included Chinese home appliance makers such as Haier, Midea and sportswear brand Anta, as well as international names such as Apple, L’Oreal and Nike.

Appliances outpaced other categories, while apparel remained the biggest drag, according to data by research firm YipitData on the pre-event period when shoppers can put down deposits on items.

Despite the rise of new domestic brands in the past few years, foreign brands still enjoy huge reputational advantages in sectors where product quality or safety are top considerations, said Mr Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

Alibaba rival JD.com said in the 28 hours from 8pm on Oct 31, Chinese brands accounted for 80 per cent of the sales of the top 20 brands.

Cooke said this did not reflect a domestic dominance of the entire market, though, as JD.com is especially strong in high-value consumer electronics such as computers and smartphones, where Chinese makers have long held sway in the local market.

Repeated Covid-19 lockdowns in cities across China drove consumers to spend on improving life quality at home.

Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for appliances with specific functions, said JD.com.

Sales of televisions with gaming functions jumped more than 180 per cent in the 28-hour Singles Day period that JD.com reports from a year earlier, while high-end floor washers surged 400 per cent.