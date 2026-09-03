Chinese AI firm Moonshot files confidentially for Hong Kong IPO, sources say

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The developer of popular AI large language model Kimi is aiming to raise US$3 billion (S$3.8 billion), one of the sources said.

HONG KONG – Beijing-based start-up Moonshot has confidentially filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), said three people with knowledge of the plans, in what is likely to be one of the most anticipated near-term listings by a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company.

The developer of popular AI large language model Kimi is aiming to raise US$3 billion (S$3.8 billion), one of the sources said.

Moonshot’s latest version, Kimi K3, released in July, has met with positive reviews and robust demand. Sources have said the start-up is in talks with Microsoft, Amazon and Google on revenue-sharing agreements that would allow the US cloud companies to host the model.

Any deal could mark the first big revenue-sharing pact between a Chinese AI firm and a major US cloud company.

Moonshot has been valued at US$50 billion in an ongoing funding round, said two separate sources.

That puts it somewhat lower than other major domestic rivals such as DeepSeek, which sources have said is valued at roughly US$74 billion, and Z.AI, which has a market capitalisation of US$66 billion.

The timetable for the IPO is subject to regulatory approvals, and financial details, including proceeds sought, could change depending on market conditions, the sources said.

Moonshot did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All sources for this article were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Scrutiny in the West, major Chinese backers

An IPO from Moonshot adds to a hectic pace of fund-raising by AI companies globally.

Claude developer Anthropic is planning to launch an offering in the coming days and complete its listing by October. Among Chinese firms, Z.AI, formerly known as Zhipu, and MiniMax listed in Hong Kong in 2026.

Moonshot says while Kimi K3’s 2.8-trillion parameters make it the world’s largest open-weight model, and even as it has drawn strong demand, it has also strained the start-up’s computing capacity.

The start-up was founded in 2023 by Yang Zhilin, an AI researcher who pursued doctoral studies at Pittsburgh-based Carnegie ⁠Mellon University in the US.

The company has also drawn scrutiny from senior US officials over allegations that it used restricted Nvidia chips and distilled capabilities from Anthropic’s models.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said he might add it to a trade blacklist.

Moonshot has disputed claims that K3’s performance was achieved through distillation.

To gain regulatory approval, Moonshot has had to unwind its offshore incorporation structure, or the so-called red-chip structure, and change it to an onshore China domicile before the IPO filing, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Moonshot investors include Alibaba, Tencent, IDG Capital and HSG, formerly Sequoia Capital China.

It also raised more than US$2 billion in May from investors including Meituan, China Mobile and ​Chinese private equity firm CPE, according to a fund-raising document seen by Reuters, bringing the company’s total fund-raising to date to more than US$5.5 billion.

The company is working with banks – including Goldman Sachs, CICC and Deutsche Bank – on the IPO, sources have said.

CICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goldman and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Funds raised via Hong Kong listings totalled US$41.2 billion as at mid-August, up 142 per cent year on year, with Chinese technology companies accounting for most of that, LSEG data shows.

Chinese tech-focused publication LatePost first reported Moonshot’s confidential IPO filing on Sept 2 . REUTERS