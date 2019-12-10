China's third-richest man set for $2.7b Evergrande windfall

SHANGHAI • China's third-richest man is set to get a US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) cash windfall.

Mr Hui Ka Yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, will pocket the money after the property developer and would-be electric-car maker declared a record dividend for fiscal 2018.

The board has proposed a 1.42 yuan per share payout for the year ending Dec 31, a statement late on Sunday said. That would total 18.7 billion yuan (S$3.6 billion) and Mr Hui, who has a 78 per cent stake in the firm, will get the lion's share.

Evergrande shares rose 3.3 per cent in morning trading in Hong Kong yesterday, paring this year's decline to 13 per cent.

The 61-year-old company founder did not take a salary last year, and was paid the equivalent of about US$34,000 in fees. He is worth US$27.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Evergrande has poured billions of dollars into acquisitions as Mr Hui aims to make the company the world's biggest maker of electric cars in the next three to five years.

Last month, he vowed to unveil a debut car by next June - a year later than first promised.

Not only does that pit Mr Hui against Mr Elon Musk's Tesla, which has been churning out electric vehicles (EVs) for years, but also the world's major automakers, which are ploughing tens of billions of dollars into EV production and research.

Evergrande will also be entering a crowded local field at a time when sales are slumping as the Chinese government reduces subsidies.

The proposed dividend translates into a 50 per cent payout ratio of the developer's 37.4 billion yuan profit last year. Shareholders will vote on whether to approve the dividend at an extraordinary general meeting on Jan 15.

Evergrande had deferred a decision on the 2018 dividend twice since March, partly to comply with Chinese regulatory rules as it pursues a backdoor listing on the mainland for its real estate assets.

The dividend is expected to be paid on or before Feb 26 next year, if it is approved by the shareholders.

BLOOMBERG