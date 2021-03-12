China's cheap electric cars take off domestically

BEIJING • Factory worker Weng Changqing knew he wanted an electric car before he even had his driver's licence.

Living in a small town in eastern China and looking to start a family, he figured the savings on gas and maintenance would allow him to buy his first ride.

He was not in the market for a Tesla Model 3, which starts at about US$38,000 (S$51,000) in China. Instead, the 37-year-old bought a 66,900 yuan (S$14,000) crossover from local electric-vehicle (EV) maker Hozon Auto.

It is one of a growing number of vehicles that run on batteries and electric motors gaining popularity in lower-income parts of the country because of modest prices and lower running costs.

EVs do not need oil changes, spark plugs or various belts that have to be replaced periodically on petrol-using cars.

Cheap, reliable EVs like Mr Weng's have the potential to open car ownership - and the higher mobility that it brings - to a whole class of people who previously could not afford to have their own wheels.

Mr Weng estimates the cost of electricity to charge his car for an entire year to be less than US$400, which would buy only 377 litres of petrol in China - enough to cover about 6,300km in a 2020 Trumpchi GS3 crossover from Guangzhou Automobile Group.

"These ultra-cheap EVs are reaching a new customer in China, as they likely will in other markets as prices come down," said BloombergNEF (BNEF) analyst Mi Siyi.

EV prices are on track to reach parity with fossil fuel-powered cars in the next four to six years, at which point annual sales will start to skyrocket, reaching 25 million in 2030, up from about two million a year now, according to BNEF.

This shift could have far-reaching social effects, especially for people living outside city centres and in rural areas where access to public transport is limited, said Ms Selika Talbott, a professorial lecturer at American University in Washington and founding partner of an automotive consulting firm.

Over the past decade, car prices have far outpaced wage growth in the United States, leaving the lowest-earning fifth of the population spending as much as 30 per cent of income on transportation costs.

"Taking into account people's access to transportation, it's very important to see a greater diversity of models like EVs being offered on the lower end of the price range," Ms Talbott added.

In China, Hozon's Neta N01 is one of a slew of low-cost EVs, including a US$8,950 minicar from Warren Buffett-backed BYD.

There is also the SAIC Motor-General Motors joint venture's Hongguang Mini, which was rolled out last year at a base price of US$4,230 and quickly became a hit.

In the first half of last year, the average retail price of an EV, excluding incentives, was US$55,233 in the US, compared with US$29,895 in China, according to research firm Jato Dynamics.

Automakers are able to churn out the mainland's budget EVs by keeping frills to a minimum in the interior and under the hood.

Mr Weng's electric crossover gets about 399km per charge - about half the distance of a Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

The low prices allow an increasing number of people - often young, lower-income and living outside major cities - to buy their first car. These EVs are especially popular in more rural parts of China, where more than 500 million people live but fewer than one in five has until recently owned a car. Some models are flying off lots at a pace industry executives said they have never seen before.

In the month after the Hongguang Mini EV made its debut last July, it was the top-selling new-energy vehicle in China, with 15,000 units sold. In September, its sales hit more than 20,000, almost double that of Tesla's Model 3.

Still, a number of obstacles stand in the way of an EV-led democratisation of the car market spreading outside regional areas of China.

The nation's low-cost EV industry has benefited from government subsidies and incentives such as low-interest loans.

China is also the world's biggest battery manufacturer so its EV makers benefit from access to a low-cost supply of the most expensive part of a plug-in vehicle.

With automakers and parts suppliers in other countries unable to manufacture at such low costs, they may not be able to offer affordably priced EVs for some time, BNEF analysts said.

For the roll-out of EVs to be equitable, there needs to be widespread access to charging facilities, Ms Talbott noted.

Today, charging stations often end up concentrated in affluent metropolitan areas, and some apartment dwellers without off-street parking do not have access to at-home charging.

Still, low-cost EVs have already started to gain traction in many markets over the past five years.

Professor Jessika Trancik, head of a recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology study, said that in the years since her team began evaluating vehicles in 2016, she has seen more electric cars, with longer range, falling below the average cost of vehicle lifetime ownership in the US.

"There are already EVs on the market that can save consumers money," she noted. "That's something that's important for people to know."

BLOOMBERG