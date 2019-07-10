China wealth manager reports Camsing for alleged $672m fraud

SHANGHAI • Noah Holdings, one of China's largest wealth managers, levied accusations of fraud against Camsing International Holding, the Hong Kong-listed company that said last week its chairman had been detained by police.

The asset manager has filed a lawsuit and reported Camsing to regulators in relation to a 3.4 billion yuan (S$672 million) asset management product that is in danger of default, Noah chief executive officer and co-founder Wang Jingbo said in an internal memo on Monday that was obtained by Bloomberg News.

The product's duration will be extended by as much as one year to ensure repayment, he said.

Camsing, a conglomerate with businesses spanning entertainment and healthcare, saw its stock plunge 80 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday after it said its chairman, Ms Lo Ching, was being held in criminal custody by Shanghai police.

Ms Lo is also chairman and executive director of Singapore-listed Camsing Healthcare.

Noah's shares fell 20 per cent in New York after it said some credit funds managed by one of its affiliates provided "supply chain financing involving third-party companies related to Camsing". The stock was up 3.3 per cent at 10.15am local time yesterday.

Chinese investors have seen a slew of recent frauds involving listed firms, including false financial reporting by drug maker Kangmei Pharmaceutical and fake profits at laminating-film maker Kangde Xin Composite Material Group.

The incidents add to an already stressed credit market: Bonds from at least 56 Chinese firms totalling US$40 billion (S$54.4 billion) face repayment pressure, according to company and ratings firm statements compiled by Bloomberg.

The incident "could significantly hit investor confidence, especially given current high macro-economic uncertainty and low risk appetite among clients", Citigroup analysts led by Ms Daphne Poon wrote in a note published yesterday.

The underlying assets of the product are backed by accounts payable from Beijing JD Century Trade Holdings to Camsing, Mr Wang said in the memo.

In a statement yesterday, JD.com, JD Century Trade's parent, denied any involvement.

"Camsing falsified JD.com's business contracts, engaging in fraudulent behaviour. We are shocked and have been cooperating with the police," a spokesman said by e-mail.

Citi's analysts said downward pressure on the economy could have contributed to the alleged fraud at Camsing.

BLOOMBERG