China urges big investors to buy stocks amid slide

BEIJING • China has urged some of the country's biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market's slide towards a two-year low.

The nation's securities regulator issued the guidance at a Thursday meeting with investors, including the country's giant social security fund, just as the benchmark CSI 300 Index was sliding towards the lowest level since June 2020. The gauge was little changed yesterday, after erasing a drop of as much as 1.1 per cent.

Chinese equities have lost about US$2.7 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) of their market value this year as the nation's strict zero-tolerance policies on Covid-19, corporate crackdowns and slowing economic growth spooked investors.

While a government committee led by Vice-Premier Liu He issued a sweeping set of policy promises to stabilise markets in mid-March, investors have been disappointed by a lack of follow-through.

"For a turnaround in sentiment, we need to see something sincere from policymakers, either a lot of extra liquidity, a major shift in the Shanghai (lockdown) situation, or a massive surprise that will breathe some new hope into the market," said Beijing Axe Asset Management fund manager Wang Yugang. "Even in a critical year like this, a robust stock market has quite a low priority because currently, there is no systemic risk."

The Thursday meeting convened by the China Securities Regulatory Commission was followed by a series of articles in state media projecting confidence in the economy and markets. The concerted efforts underscore growing pressure on the authorities to boost confidence before a closely watched leadership meeting that is expected to confirm a precedent-breaking third term for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Other Chinese assets have also been under pressure. The onshore renminbi is on track for its biggest weekly loss since August 2019, as concerns mount over slowing economic growth amid lockdowns to curb the coronavirus.

"The (People's Bank of China) is looking to provide further support for the economy and seems intent on pulling as many levers as possible, perhaps with the exception of lowering interest rates for now," said Mr Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

"Allowing the yuan to weaken slightly this week seems to be part of the overall 'support package'."

The nation's high-yield dollar bonds also declined for a second straight week in the worst such stretch since mid-March. That pares an initial bounce that the securities got from Beijing's promises, as investors' patience for more details wears thin.

In a sign of broader concerns, higher-rated developers such as Country Garden Holdings have posted some of this week's largest declines. Any renewed rally ahead may only be sustained if concrete and significant policy steps were taken rapidly, according to Mr Jean-Louis Nakamura, chief investment officer for the Asia-Pacific region at Lombard Odier.

This is not the first time the authorities have urged institutional investors to increase positions. A similar call was issued less than two weeks ago, following a request made in October 2019.

With no end to tight Covid-19 restrictions in sight, overseas investors pulled a net 5.6 billion yuan (S$1.2 billion) from mainland shares this month after offloading 45 billion yuan in March, the largest outflow in nearly two years. Global funds slashed their holdings of Chinese bonds by the most on record in March.

However, the authorities have shown little alarm about the withdrawals, with Dr Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, saying on Thursday that capital outflows will always return.

Mr Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi, said: "Obviously, Beijing wants to stem the bearish sentiment about both the economy and the stock market.

"But the economy is like a giant ship, and it takes time for it to turn around. Even if Beijing wants to talk up the market, it is hard to change how investors are thinking."

BLOOMBERG