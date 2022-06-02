China unveils ESG reporting guidelines in bid to catch up globally

HONG KONG • New voluntary guidelines for Chinese companies to report environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics took effect yesterday, offering a glimpse of what mandatory disclosures might eventually look like in the country.

Developed by China's biggest companies and government-backed think-tanks, the standards list more than 100 metrics that generally align with the global benchmark of draft rules issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board. The differences are they are more simplistic and add "Chinese characteristics" that measure things such as corporate charity. The guidance "encourages companies to consider their responsibility as a corporate citizen" rather than looking at ESG from a pure "compliance or risk management perspective", said ESG analyst Jia Jingwei at Fitch Ratings.

"It is a more comprehensive and holistic view of ESG."

The world's biggest polluter is trying to catch up to global peers on reporting standards as part of its push to reduce emissions and meet a net-zero target by 2060.

As exchanges around the world, including in Hong Kong and Singapore, make sustainability reporting mandatory for targeted sectors, China's regulators have encouraged listed companies to report ESG information with an eye towards mandatory disclosure.

With so many Chinese companies listed abroad, they will have to meet global reporting standards eventually, so coming up with a mandatory requirement is the "next step", said Mr Fang Xinhai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at a conference in April.

A quarter of publicly traded Chinese companies already make these disclosures and more are following each year. The number of Shanghai-listed companies issuing ESG reports grew 20 per cent last year, while Shenzhen companies grew 13 per cent, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Yet there have been no standardised guidelines for disclosure.

The new programme, for example, does not set out methodologies for measuring the quantifiable metrics, unlike international standards, said Dr Ma Jun, co-chair of the Group of 20 Sustainable Finance Working Group.

"The big companies in China - most of them have not set up their mechanism and management on the ESG side," Dr Ma said. "There is a big gap. Their ratings are not as good as their global counterparts'."

What is more, companies may be loath to incur the additional costs of gathering data and hiring outside experts until Beijing forces them to do so, said Mr Sun Xi, chief ESG officer at fintech consultancy SusallWave Digital Technology (Shenzhen).

He added that businesses seeking to attract foreign investment would have done this reporting already using international standards that are more sophisticated.

The guidelines reference existing regulations and take a different approach to reporting standards by adding Chinese priorities rarely found elsewhere. These include response to major and unexpected public crises and disasters and participation in corporate social responsibility activities.

