China Taisan and China Hongxing Sports to delist from SGX

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has issued delisting notifications to fabric-maker China Taisan Technology Group and China Hongxing Sports.

Mainboard-listed China Taisan has been on the SGX watch list since June 5, 2017, and its shares suspended since June 2018. It has been under judicial management since August 2018.

Firms can exit the list if they record consolidated pre-tax profit for the most recently completed financial year and post an average daily market cap of at least $40 million over the previous six months within 36 months of being listed.

China Taisan will be delisted as it was not able to meet the criteria by June 4, the company said yesterday.

Last September, the High Court granted that the firm be wound up, with liquidators from BDO appointed. They are reviewing the delisting notification and will make further announcements, the company said.

Separately, China Hongxing Sports, which became a cash company in May 2018, also received a notification of delisting.

A firm can be delisted if it is unable to meet the requirements for a new listing within 12 months from the time it becomes a cash company.

China Hongxing was granted several extensions by the SGX to meet this new listing requirement as it involved a proposed reverse takeover that could make gold mining its core business instead.

However, the SGX noted that as at Tuesday, there was a "lack of information on the financials and viability of the mining assets to demonstrate that the proposed transaction meets the requirements for a new listing".

The SGX added that it was unable to grant any further extensions and directed the firm to be delisted.

China Hongxing noted that the pandemic has caused "severe disruptions" to its attempt to meet the conditions stated in the extensions granted by the SGX.

It added that the target company is also seeking to raise capital to secure sufficient funding to finance the proposed transaction and for its operations. But lockdowns in the Philippines and Singapore meant potential investors have not been able to complete site visits and due diligence while scheduled roadshows for investors were also postponed.

China Hongxing shares have been suspended and last traded in February 2011.

Both companies or their controlling investors will have to provide a "reasonable exit offer" to shareholders and submit an exit offer proposal to the SGX within a month from July 6, the date of their delisting notifications.

