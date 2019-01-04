China Star Food makes finance chief its deputy CEO, appoints new CFO

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed snack producer China Star Food Group (CSFG) has redesignated its chief financial officer (CFO) Yeo Choon Tat, 65, as its deputy chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Jan 3. Yi Ming, formerly the CFO of home improvement company SSLJ.com Ltd, has been appointed CFO with effect from the same date.

Mr Yeo will be responsible for the company's Singapore office operations, and his tasks will include overseas business development, fundraising, merger and acquisition activities and investor and investment analyst relations.

He has been the company's CFO since May 2017 and had taken on the post of deputy CEO from December 2016 to May 2017.

Mr Yi, 38, who is from China, will be responsible for the supervision of the group's financial reporting, management of the finance team, compliance matters and reviewing internal controls.

Mr Yi was CFO of SSLJ.com Ltd from July 2018 till December 2018, and CFO of debit and credit card developer Wave Sync Corp from 2011 to 2018. Prior to that, he was a senior accountant at Ernst & Young from 2006 to 2010.