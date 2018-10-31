China spurs share buybacks as latest tool to rescue market

HONG KONG • Add share buybacks to the long list of measures that China has announced to stem a rout in its stock market, the worst performing in the world this year.

After a faster-than-usual revision to existing law, companies can now repurchase shares with approval from at least two-thirds of the board if deemed necessary to protect shareholders' interests, or to fund convertible bond exchanges, the National People's Congress said last Friday.

Firms were previously only allowed to buy back shares for more limited purposes, and had to get shareholder approval.

China will encourage buybacks by listed companies, its securities regulator said yesterday. The new law allows companies to react much faster during market corrections, China Galaxy Securities wrote in a report on Monday, adding that long processing times made it less common for firms to conduct buybacks compared with those overseas.

The Shanghai Composite has fallen more than 22 per cent this year and is in line for its worst annual performance in a decade, battered by the trade dispute with the United States, signs of a slowing economy and a weaker yuan.

The swiftness in pushing the buyback policy through reflects China's determination to rescue the market, Mr Hao Hong, chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings, wrote in a note on Monday. But it is unclear whether changes to share repurchase rules will be effective, as net cash that can be used for buybacks is limited, he added.

BLOOMBERG