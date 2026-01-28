China gives green light to importing first batch of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips, say sources

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The H200, Nvidia’s second most powerful AI chip, has emerged as a major flashpoint in US-China relations.

– China has approved its first batch of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips for import, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a shift in position as Beijing seeks to balance its AI needs against spurring domestic development.

The approval covering several hundred thousand H200 chips was granted during Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s visit to China this week, the sources said.

The first batch of approvals has been allocated primarily to three major Chinese internet companies, with other enterprises now joining a queue for subsequent approvals, one of the sources said. They declined to name the companies that received the initial clearances.

China’s industry and commerce ministries, as well as Nvidia, had not yet responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

The H200, Nvidia’s second most powerful AI chip, has emerged as a major flashpoint in US-China relations. Despite strong demand from Chinese firms and US approval for exports, Beijing’s hesitation to allow imports has been the main barrier to shipments.

Earlier in January, the US formally cleared the way for Nvidia to sell the H200 to China, where the company is seeing a strong appetite. But the Chinese authorities have the final say on whether they would allow it to be shipped in.

It was unclear in recent weeks whether Beijing would grant approval, as the government wants to balance meeting surging domestic demand for advanced AI chips and nurturing its domestic semiconductor industry.

The Chinese Customs authorities told agents that the H200 chips were not permitted to enter China, Reuters reported earlier in January.

But Chinese technology firms have placed orders for more than two million H200 chips, far exceeding Nvidia’s available inventory, Reuters reported in December 2025 .

It remains uncertain how many additional companies will receive approval in subsequent batches or what criteria Beijing is using to determine eligibility.

Mr Huang arrived in Shanghai on Jan 23 for routine annual celebrations with Nvidia’s China employees and has since travelled to Beijing and other cities.

The approvals of H200 suggest Beijing is prioritising the needs of major Chinese internet companies, which are spending billions of dollars to build data centres needed to develop AI services and compete with US rivals, including OpenAI.

While Chinese companies, such as Huawei, now have products that rival the performance of Nvidia’s H20 chip, previously the most advanced AI chip it was allowed to sell to China, they still lag far behind the H200. The H200 delivers roughly six times the performance of Nvidia’s H20 chip.

Still, Beijing has discussed requiring companies to buy a certain quota of domestic chips as a condition for receiving approval to import foreign semiconductors, Reuters previously reported. REUTERS