China bourse war on the cards with new Beijing stock exchange

SHANGHAI • China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition.

Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

"The Beijing stock exchange has equal footing with Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses. If it prospers, the three will share the market in tripartite confrontation," wrote economist Rock Jin, who is chief executive of investment adviser PopEton. Although it was good news for the economy, it boded ill for the market in the short term because "after all, it diverts capital away from Shanghai and Shenzhen markets".

Mr Xi unveiled plans for the new exchange in a video address at the opening of a conference late last Thursday. The bourse will serve innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and is part of a reform of Beijing's New Third Board.

Neither Mr Xi nor the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) mentioned if the Beijing stock exchange would attract overseas-listed firms. If that is the case, "it would increase the competition" for listings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), Jefferies said in a note.

HKEX shares dropped more than 2 per cent yesterday and Shenzhen's ChiNext fell over 1 per cent, both underperforming the broader market. But shares of brokerages, including Northeast Securities, Dongxing Securities and Shenwan Hongyuan Group jumped, with investors betting they will benefit from more initial public offerings (IPOs).

"This is a step forward in capital market reforms, as it enhances the multi-layered capital market system and direct financing," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The bank added that the implementation of a registration-based IPO mechanism on the Beijing exchange paves the way for the roll-out of the listing system on China's main boards. Currently, only Shenzhen's ChiNext and Shanghai's tech-focused Star Market adopt the United States-style IPO system.

China is launching the new exchange as part of efforts to channel more household savings into the stock market to fund innovation and economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. It also comes as US-listed Chinese companies face the risk of delisting amid US-China tensions.

CSRC said the new exchange will be based on the current "select tier" of Beijing's New Third Board. It means all the 66 companies listed in that tier will be transferred to the Beijing exchange, according to Jefferies.

The New Third Board, which was set up in 2013, houses a total of 7,299 SMEs, mostly in the "base tier" and "innovation tier".

The board attracted more than 10,000 companies from 2013 to 2016 but the market has suffered from poor liquidity since China's spectacular 2015 market boom and bust.

