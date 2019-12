China AI firm 'expects 200% rise in revenue' despite US restriction

BEIJING • Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up SenseTime, which Washington put on a trade blacklist in October, expects its 2019 revenue to rise by more than 200 per cent year on year to around US$750 million (S$1 billion), according to two sources.

This suggests strong demand for SenseTime's technology, which has been used by smartphone makers Xiaomi and Oppo as well as China Mobile and Alibaba Group, despite the ban since October on it buying certain components from US firms without government approval.

SenseTime's 2019 sales growth forecast is sharply lower than its annual revenue growth between 2015 and 2017, which it said last year was 400 per cent in each of those years.

SenseTime made the 2019 prediction to investors in briefings, said the sources.

The company was among eight Chinese tech firms placed on the US entity list in October amid ongoing trade tensions. The United States alleges the companies have played a role in human rights abuses against Muslim minority groups in China.

SenseTime said at the time that it strongly opposed the US ban and would work with the relevant authorities to resolve the situation.

Hong Kong-headquartered SenseTime, which provides technology-based applications, including facial recognition and video analysing and autonomous driving, says it is valued at more than US$7.5 billion.

SenseTime has not disclosed how the US ban might affect its supply chain, but its contingency plans include developing AI chips on its own, a separate source said.

The five-year-old start-up counts Qualcomm Ventures, a unit of US semiconductor giant Qualcomm, as one of its investors. Others include SoftBank Vision Fund, Hopu Investment Management, Silver Lake Partners and Alibaba.

Plans by SenseTime's Chinese rival Megvii, which was also blacklisted by the US, to list in Hong Kong have been delayed until next year, IFR reported last Tuesday.

Beijing-based Megvii, also known as Face++, had said in October that it opposed the ban and would make contingency plans. It booked a loss of 3.35 billion yuan (S$647 million) on revenue of 1.43 billion yuan last year, its initial public offering prospectus showed.

REUTERS