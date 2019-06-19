Changi Airports International names new CEO

Changi Airports International (CAI) is getting a new boss to replace outgoing chief executive Lim Liang Song.

Mr Eugene Gan, the firm's managing director of asset management, will take over from July 1.

CAI - an airport investment, management and consultancy firm - is a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group.

Mr Lim, who has headed CAI since 2011, is resigning to pursue personal interests, said the company yesterday.

Mr Gan joined CAI in 2001 and has held various leadership positions in its investment and consultancy businesses. He is also a director on the boards of airport companies in Brazil, China, India and Russia.

He has a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in financial engineering from the National University of Singapore.

CAI chairman Kee Teck Koon said Mr Gan is well acquainted with the global aviation industry and has been deeply involved in charting the company's direction.

"We are confident that the company will continue to expand its footprint and create sustainable airport businesses around the world under his leadership," Mr Kee added.

He said that the outgoing Mr Lim's leadership had delivered significant growth of CAI's airport investment, asset management and consultancy portfolios.