CGS-CIMB eyes listing in Singapore and Malaysia by 2023

Leading brokerage CGS-CIMB Securities is eyeing a dual listing in Singapore and Malaysia as early as 2023, chief executive Carol Fong told the Straits Times.

The Singapore-based firm, a joint venture between China Galaxy Securities (CGS) and CIMB Group, holds a portfolio that includes retail broking, institutional equities and wealth management. Ms Fong said the company aims to have a valuation of around $1 billion at its listing.

"There has been a dearth of mid-and large-cap initial public offerings (IPOs) in Singapore and we hope to create some excitement in the market by having a unique offering," Ms Fong said, adding that the company was now awaiting final approval from shareholders.

Bloomberg data notes that Singapore's IPO market has primarily featured Spac listings this year.

These blank-cheque companies raised about US$316 million (S$433 million) through the Singapore Exchange (SGX), making up around 95 per cent of all the funds raised via IPOs.

CGS-CIMB, which has around 2,600 institutional clients and 400,000 or so retail ones, aims to grow to five million clients in the region by 2025 as it looks at establishing a presence in Vietnam and the Philippines, and expanding into Australia and Dubai.

Ms Fong, who noted that revenue is generated mainly from institutional and retail equities, is looking to achieve an average growth rate of between 15 per cent and 25 per cent for the firm.

While its financials are not publicly available, Ms Fong said it is targeting profits of $100 million by 2025 and achieving a cost income ratio of below 70 per cent.

She also expects healthy growth in wealth management, which now makes up just 5 per cent of company revenue, while noting that it had received its fund management licence only in 2021.

CGS-CIMB's growth plans also include attracting more high-net-worth individuals from the region to invest with it.

Another key area of focus is its investments in financial literacy, said Ms Fong, 61, who has spent about 30 years in the financial services industry.

"Our purpose is to empower individuals and communities to make better investment decisions for a sustainable future," she said, adding that CGS-CIMB will focus its programmes on millennials, women and underserved segments of the community.

The company, which just clinched the FinanceAsia 2022 award for best broker in Singapore and Malaysia, is also collaborating with Republic Polytechnic to offer a three-year financial literacy programme.

This could empower 14,000 students with valuable skills in managing their personal finances and investing, said Ms Fong, who added that the firm was also awarded the FinanceAsia 2022 award for biggest social impact

Ms Fong added: "For the Muslim community, which we think is an underserved segment, we will be launching iCash, an Islamic trading account.

"We will be the first broker in Singapore to offer Islamic stockbroking services."

iCash, which will be launched on June 23, will allow end-users to trade Shariah-compliant stocks on five exchanges - the SGX, Hong Kong, New York, the Nasdaq and Amex.

