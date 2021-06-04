CFM taking 51% stake in firm distributing and selling pharma products

CFM Holdings has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in SING-SWE MM Biotechnology, a company that distributes and sells pharmaceutical products, for up to $6.1 million.

The company said yesterday that it will acquire 51 ordinary shares from vendors Wang Xinmeng, Gao Hong and New Energy Industry Sweden (Neis).

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, CFM will own 51 per cent of SING-SWE MM Biotechnology, which will become a subsidiary.

CFM shares yesterday jumped 80.3 per cent to 11.9 cents.

As at yesterday morning, SING-SWE MM Biotechnology has an issued and paid-up share capital of $100, comprising 100 ordinary shares.

Neis will own the remaining 49 per cent of its issued share capital, down from 70 per cent before the proposed acquisition.

In consideration for the sale shares, CFM has said it will allot and issue an aggregate of up to 120 million new fully paid-up ordinary shares in its capital at an issue price of 5.1 cents each to the vendors.

The consideration shares will be allotted free from encumbrances and will rank pari passu - on a par - in all respects with the then issued shares save for any dividends, rights, allotments or other distributions, CFM said.

In connection with the proposed acquisition, CFM intends to diversify and expand its business.

SING-SWE MM Biotechnology owns exclusive distribution rights to certain viral test kits in Europe, Africa, South Asia, South-east Asia and the Middle East, and intends to invest in and develop its own products in related fields.

CFM is already involved in the distribution and sale of gloves and other personal protective equipment, and believes the acquisition will provide additional and recurrent revenue streams.

As SING-SWE MM Biotechnology is a newly incorporated company with no historical financial statements, CFM is unable to provide the illustrative financial effects of the proposed transactions.

The company said it will set out the financial effects and other financial information after the vendors deliver the management accounts to it by Aug 15.

THE BUSINESS TIMES