CDL selling Penang hotel for $25m in year's third non-core hotel asset sale

City Developments Limited (CDL) said yesterday that its wholly owned hotel arm, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to divest the Copthorne Orchid Hotel & Resort Penang in Malaysia for RM75 million (S$25 million).

This is in line with the group's strategy to extract value from non-core hotel assets, streamline its portfolio and recycle capital following the onset of Covid-19, CDL said.

M&C expects to complete one to two more disposals between now and the end of 2022, said CDL.

The hotel group is currently evaluating other unsolicited offers for its non-core assets. These offers may be subject to rezoning and regulatory approval for change of use from hospitality.

The sale of the 318-room Penang hotel to Malaysia-listed Ivory Properties Group is expected to result in a pre-tax gain of $9.2 million next year.

It will bring the number of non-core hotel asset disposals to three since the start of this year, with a combined sales value of $104.8 million and pre-tax divestment gains of $50.3 million, of which $23.9 million will be recognised next year.

M&C exercised a put option this year to sell Copthorne Hotel Birmingham in Britain for £17.2 million (S$30.8 million). The sale will be completed in the third quarter of next year and result in a pre-tax gain on disposal of $14.7 million.

It followed the sale of Millennium Cincinnati in the United States for US$36 million (S$48 million), completed in February, for a pre-tax gain of $26.4 million.

CDL privatised M&C in November last year after delisting it from the London Stock Exchange at a valuation of £2.23 billion.

M&C operates 66 hotels under the Millennium Hotels and Resorts global brands and runs 79 hotels under franchise and management contracts.

Since privatisation and the outbreak of the pandemic, M&C has restructured costs and redirected marketing resources towards domestic tourism, said CDL. This has resulted in green shoots of recovery of the hospitality business from the pandemic in recent months, it said.