CDL sees signs of improvement across core segments in Q1

Property giant City Developments (CDL) sees signs of improvement across its core business segments but the prolonged pandemic continues to affect operations, it said yesterday.

It noted that construction is under way again at all projects, but the industrywide labour shortage is hampering progress.

CDL and its joint venture associates sold 319 units with a total sales value of $513.6 million in the three months to March 31, a 72 per cent increase from the 185 homes worth $278.1 million shifted a year earlier.

The first-quarter sales were spread across various property categories, CDL added in yesterday's operational update.

It also noted that it launched luxury development Irwell Hill Residences near the upcoming Great World MRT station and Orchard Road last month at an average selling price of $2,700 per square foot.

Around 50 per cent of the project was sold over the launch weekend, with 60 per cent now taken.

CDL and partner MCL Land were awarded a site in Northumberland Road through the first government land sales tender this year.

It lodged the top bid of $445.9 million or $1,129 per square foot per plot ratio for the plot, which will be developed into a mixed-use project with 408 apartments across an estimated 23 storeys and commercial retail space on the first floor.

CDL's update noted as well that all 861 units in its residential project The Tapestry in Tampines Avenue 10, which obtained its temporary occupation permit in February, have been sold.

The committed occupancy of the group's Singapore office portfolio came in at 91.4 per cent, above the islandwide occupancy of 88.1 per cent, with positive rental reversion as average expiring rents are still below market levels.

It said it has focused on engaging tenants to achieve renewals ahead of lease expirations as companies remain cautious about expanding and relocating in view of restricted capacity at workplaces.

The committed occupancy for retail space was 92.1 per cent as at March 31, above the islandwide occupancy of 91.5 per cent.

Gross turnover at CDL malls rose 5 per cent in the first quarter over the same three months last year, but footfall was still lower than pre-Covid-19 levels.

Global occupancy in its hotels dropped from 52.5 per cent in the first quarter last year to 36.8 per cent, while global RevPAR (revenue per available room) decreased 51.7 per cent, from $92.40 to $44.60.

Restrictions on international travel and spikes in Covid-19 cases have dampened recovery, but these were mitigated here by the government quarantine business and domestic staycations.

CDL shares closed down 1.86 per cent at $7.39 yesterday.

