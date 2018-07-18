CDL getting carbon reduction targets assessed, validated

Property giant City Developments Limited (CDL) will have its carbon reduction targets assessed and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

The move - the first by a real estate firm here - is part of CDL's accelerated climate change strategy in the lead-up to the carbon tax being imposed here next year.

The SBTi is fast becoming a standard business practice among top global companies. It helps firms establish and validate science-based carbon reduction targets that are aligned with climate science to limit global warming to below 2 deg C, as set out by the Paris Agreement.

These targets enable companies to stay ahead of increasing regulations, strengthen investor confidence and drive efficiency and profitability through innovative low-carbon solutions, according to the SBTi.

The SBTi is a collaboration between international organisation CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature.

CDL also said it will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions per sq m across its Singapore operations - consisting of corporate office, commercial and industrial buildings - by 59 per cent from base year 2007, by 2030.

The SBTi is fast becoming a standard business practice among top global companies. It helps firms establish and validate science-based carbon reduction targets that are aligned with climate science to limit global warming to below 2 deg C, as set out by the Paris Agreement.

This will be done through measures such as increasing the use of renewable energy via the installation of solar photovoltaic panels.

At South Beach, CDL's joint venture mixed-use development, for example, panels were installed on the top surface of louvre modules at the tower roof and on the wavy canopy at the ground level, covering a total area of about 1,800 sq m with an energy yield of 219,000 kilowatt hours (kwh) annually.

Similarly, the Singapore Sustainability Academy developed by CDL at City Square Mall has a solar panel footprint of 3,200 sq ft, extensively covering 4,300 sq ft of the building.

The panels are estimated to generate an annual energy yield of over 60,000kwh, exceeding the building's annual energy consumption, thus enabling the academy to be self-sufficient.

In addition, CDL will engage its largest subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne, which contributes close to 90 per cent of emissions from CDL's key subsidiaries, to set a science-based emissions reduction target by 2025.

CDL's commitment to using sustainable building materials, instead of their conventional equivalents, for development projects to reduce embodied carbon by 24 per cent by 2030 was also mentioned.

"Accounting for about a third of global GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions, the building and construction sector has a critical role in shaping a low-carbon economy," said chief executive Sherman Kwek.

"To accelerate our climate action, we have adopted the science-based emission targets and climate change scenario analysis.

"These efforts help to future-proof our business by identifying risks for mitigation and adaption.

"CDL will continue to explore low-carbon technologies and materials, renewable energy and emission reduction initiatives to enhance climate resilience."