CDL exec lauded for green efforts

City Developments (CDL) chief sustainability officer Esther An has been named one of the 2018 UN Global Compact Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Pioneers for Green Infrastructure and a Low-Carbon Economy.

She is the first person from Singapore and one of the first two South-east Asian women to receive this recognition.

Each year, the United Nations Global Compact celebrates a group of SDG Pioneers - individuals from around the world who champion the SDGs through their companies and inspire others to join the movement.

Hundreds of nominations were received from around the world and 10 finalists were selected by a committee. The SDG Pioneers were recognised during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2018 last week at the UN headquarters in New York.

CDL said that for more than two decades, sustainability has been strategically integrated into its business and operations.

"We develop green buildings, manage them in a resource-efficient way and engage stakeholders on sustainability.

"Since 2016, CDL has also taken the initiative as one of the first companies in Singapore to align our material issues with the SDGs by effectively managing our environmental, social and governance issues and building innovative collaborations across sectors."